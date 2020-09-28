CANTON — Amber L. Carr, 38, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Police allege Carr was operating her vehicle on Piney River Road in Gouverneur in an impaired condition.
Trista M. Stevens, 36, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Stevens was additionally charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a domestic incident reported Sept. 16. She was arraigned virtually and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. A no contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
