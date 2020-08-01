Patrick M. Burns Jr., of Norfolk, was charged by sheriff’s deputies this week with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment, following a report of a domestic incident on Hutchins Street in Norfolk. Police allege Mr. Burns violated an order of protection, and an updated stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Bonnie, K. Jeror, 37, Massena, was charged by Gouverneur police Sunday, July 5, with petit larceny. Police allege Ms. Jeror stole $140.41 worth of merchandise from Kinney Drugs by concealing products on her person.
Joshua L. Ashley, 34, Canton, was arrested by Gouverneur police Wednesday, July 8, on a bench warrant from Gouverneur Town Court for allegedly violating probation. Mr. Ashley was released under probation supervision.
Carlin L. Facey, 43, Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Sunday, June 21, with petit larceny. Police allege Mr. Facey stole merchandise with a total value of $34.98 from Save-A-Lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.