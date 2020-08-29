CANTON — Timiecca L. Mills, 19, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with two counts of third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child following an investigation into a reported fight July 19, in Pierrepont.
Police allege Ms. Mills assaulted two female victims, one under the age of 17. Stay-away orders of protection were issued in favor of the victims.
An unidentified 11-year-old male, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Aug. 21, with third-degree rape, a felony. The charge stems from a report received April 6. No additional information is available at this time.
Holly M. Payne, 29, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, in connection to a report received Feb. 27.
Taevon Charlton-Samuels, 23, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
