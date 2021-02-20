OGDENSBURG — Jade R. Harper, 45, Dominic T. Mashaw, 19, and Melinda A. Montroy, 35, all of Ogdensburg, were each charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine following a disturbance complaint on Grove Street.
Mr. Mashaw was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Nicole Cash, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following a parking investigation on New York Avenue.
Evan P. Belair, 30, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Kevin J. Brainard, 32, of Ogdensburg, and Ryan L. Moore, 30, of Canton, were arrested by state police Friday afternoon following a report of a weapons incident in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Brainard was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony for having a previous conviction, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Moore was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Eugene L. Lafave, 55, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with first-degree criminal contempt following a report of a domestic incident on Grant Street.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Shelby L. Lajoy, 23, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment on two arrest warrants.
