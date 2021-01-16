OGDENSBURG — State police charged Timothy J. Lalonde, 42, of Ogdensburg, with petit larceny at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the town of Oswegatchie. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Devin J. Johnson, 24, of Massena, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, preventing an emergency call; and first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the town of Louisville. He was released on his own recognizance.
Ogdensburg police arrested Dylan L. Keith, 22, of Ogdensburg, on a City Court bench warrant and was also charged with resisting arrest at 9:03 a.m. Friday. The original charges were aggravated unlicensed operation and no/insufficient tail lamps. He was ordered held pending arraignment.
Ogdensburg police arrested Destiny M. Daniels, 18, of Ogdensburg, on city court arrest warrants for petit larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation at 10:44 a.m. Friday. She was released on an appearance ticket.
Ogdensburg police arrested Christina L. McGuire, 38, of Ogdensburg, on a bench warrant at 11:40 p.m. Friday. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.