POTSDAM — Timothy A. Rivers, 58, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony.
Police allege Mr. Rivers recorded people on two separate occasions Friday without their knowledge.
He was released on appearance tickets, and no contact orders of protection were issued in favor of the victims. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Zachary H. Smith, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, for allegedly preventing someone from making an emergency call. The charge stems from a Tuesday report of harassment.
Robert J. Larock, 37, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
