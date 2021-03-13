OGDENSBURG — Joseph H. Quick, 37, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday evening with petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration following a report of a larceny in progress at the New York Avenue 7-11.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Saturday, March 13
Latest News
- Seven area schools receive funding to address technology needs
- Tri-county school districts announce available seats in board of education election
- Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Saturday, March 13
- Massena sixth-grade teacher wins national Earth science award
- Ogdensburg police say two men stopped were not charged with drug crimes
- No injuries reported after car strikes Norwood Post Office
- Ogdensburg Command Performances forced to drop two more shows from 2020-21 stage season
- Nurses of Women’s Services at Oswego Health earn national certifications
Most Popular
-
Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse dies of injuries suffered in line of duty
-
1987 Watertown High graduate allegedly murdered by nephew in North Carolina
-
Three businessmen buy former Great American store in Watertown
-
Still waiting on the IRS?
-
Albany area firefighters rally around injured Watertown recruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.