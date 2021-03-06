NORWOOD — Stephen A. Ashley Jr., no age or address available, with charged by village police Friday with a felony count of offering a false instrument for filing.
Police said, as part of a continuing investigation, they charged Mr. Ashley with filing false paperwork with the state Department of Motor Vehicles as part of a scheme to steal a pickup truck.
He will answer the charges later this month, along with a previous grand larceny arrest.
Jordan J. Page, 27, no address available, was charged by village police Friday with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated an order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court on Feb. 28.
Police said Mr. Page fled when an officer attempted to arrest him and was later apprehended by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, who also had a warrant for a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, for allegedly possessing a quantity of fentanyl.
Mr. Page was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and ordered held pending further action.
Cody W. Manchester, 26, of North Lawrence, was charged by state police Friday with a felony count of second-degree unlawful surveillance, no legitimate purpose, stemming from an incident reported Feb. 13 in the town of Brighton. He was released on an appearance ticket. No further information was available.
Kamal Hampton, 25, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the town of Oswegatchie. State law states a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.08% or higher constitutes intoxication. He was released on an appearance ticket.
