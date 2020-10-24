CANTON — Melissa A. Rutherford, 46, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.08%, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation
At about 11:37 p.m. Thursday on Morningside Drive, police say Ms. Rutherford was charged after they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Her BAC was not available. She was issued tickets to appear Nov. 4 in Potsdam Town Court.
Jarred A. Wells, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with felony driving while intoxicated — previous conviction in the last 10 years — and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation in the town of Oswegatchie.
The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. His BAC was not available. He was released on his own recognizance.
Raymond H. Jock, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with petit larceny in the town of Oswegatchie.
The incident happened at about at 10:51 p.m. Friday. He was released on an appearance ticket.
