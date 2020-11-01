GOUVERNEUR — Bryon C. Carr, 21, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery with the aid of another person, both felonies.
The charges stem from a robbery at a Gouverneur residence reported at about 3:30 a.m.
Caleb M. Legault, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop in the town of Norfolk at about 8 p.m.
Leah J. Zera, 23, of Massena, was charged by state police early Saturday morning with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, following a traffic stop at about 2:26 a.m. in Potsdam.
Connor J. Dodd, 19, of DePeyster, was charged by state police Friday night with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a property damage crash on Route 812 in Oswegatchie. No injuries were reported.
Todd J. Beamis, 45, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device to operate a vehicle. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 7:19 p.m. in Norfolk.
