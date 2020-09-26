CANTON — Deric J. Krake, 26, of Hammond, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, acting in a manner injurious to a child and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Krake was additionally charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%. The charges stem from an incident reported at about 5:27 p.m. in Hammond.
Christian R. Leeder, 28, an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with second-degree assault following an incident Sept. 21.
Police allege Leeder was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate.
