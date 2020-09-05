CANTON — Tuff R. Sturtevant, 22, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with first-offense driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Route 29 in Canton. His blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.13%.
Ryan B. White, of Hogansburg, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with felony DWI for a having a previous conviction in the last 10 years, driving with a BAC of at least 0.08%, unlicensed operation and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 24 in Russell. His BAC was determined to be 0.14%.
