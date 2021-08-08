GOUVERNEUR — Brandon J. Eggleston, 19, of Edwards, was charged by Gouverneur police Wednesday with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and two speeding violations.
Police allege Mr. Eggleston left the scene of a disorderly conduct complaint at the village McDonald’s on July 31, and didn’t pull over when a patrol vehicle attempted to conduct a stop on Grove Street. Police further allege Mr. Eggleston was driving 80 mph on Grove Street, where the speed limit is 30 mph, and 90 mph on Van Buren Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph.
Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, was charged by state police early Friday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, in the town of Canton.
Raelyn E. Barnes, 34, of Rochester, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, both misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.
Steven Fowler, 60, of Redwood, was charged by Gouverneur police July 11 with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop.
Police allege Mr. Fowler failed to stop at the intersection of Sterling and South Gordon streets and had a BAC of 0.13%.
Quinton J. Lancto, 31, of Gouverneur, was arrested by Gouverneur police July 13 on a warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and additionally charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, both misdemeanors.
Police allege Mr. Lancto had a hypodermic needle in the left front door pocket of the vehicle he was in.
Corey M. Tisdale, 22, of New Jersey, was charged by Gouverneur police July 16 with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, following an investigation into a domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Tisdale damaged a person’s cell phone, worth about $999, by throwing it into the street, causing it to shatter.
Tammy H. Clemons, 42, of Theresa, was charged by Gouverneur police July 21 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Ms. Clemons was passed out in a vehicle she controlled while impaired by multiple substances.
