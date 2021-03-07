CANTON — Marvin E. Parmeter, Jr., of 112 Barker Road, Lot 17, Antwerp, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Parmeter shoved a child, who was under the age of 17, off a chair at his home Feb. 23. The shove caused a bruise on the child’s face.
Mr. Parmeter was given an appearance ticket to appear at the Rossie Town Court.
