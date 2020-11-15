CANTON — Timothy J. Lalonde, of 901 Mechanic St., Apt 3, Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating an incident where an unknown individual broke into the state Department of Corrections gun range in Madrid, which occurred on Nov. 9. During that incident, hundreds of pounds of brass ammunition casings were stolen, along with a number of other unspecified items. Mr. Lalonde was located at Wayne’s Gas and Service in Madrid, attempting to sell about 560 pounds of brass casings and other items for scrap.
Mr. Lalonde was arrested and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Madrid Town Court.
Bailey Ramsdell, 21, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Saturday with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal.
According to police records, Mr. Ramsdell was charged in the village of Canton. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
Jesse J. Johnson, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Oswegatchie with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using another vehicle without an interlock device.
According to police records, Mr. Johnson was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
Connor J. Barney, 23, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Barney was arrested in the town of Oswegatchie. No further details about his arrest were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.