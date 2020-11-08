CANTON — Laianna S. Baker, 25, of Rochester, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.
According to state police records, Ms. Baker introduced the contraband into a prison in the town of Gouverneur and was apprehended there as well. She was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Austin R. Miller, 23, of 1845 Route 72, Parishville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second degree harassment. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a report of a physical domestic incident at Mr. Miller’s home in Parishville and arrested Mr. Miller after an investigation at the scene.
Mr. Miller was arraigned virtually in Clifton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A “refrain from” order of protection was issued against Mr. Miller at the request of the victim.
Curtis M. Slife, 33, of 221 Curtis Road, Russell, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with animal cruelty.
According to the sheriff’s office, the office received a complaint Saturday that Mr. Slife picked up his Cocker Spaniel dog, shook it violently and threw it to the ground, causing it to yelp. He filmed the incident on Facebook Live.
Mr. Slife was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Russell Town Court.
Catalina M. Ruslaw, 23, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Saturday with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC, or blood alcohol content, at or above 0.08%, and DWI.
According to state police records, Ms. Ruslaw was charged in the town of Parishville and was given an appearance ticket returnable to Parishville Town Court.
Karen L. Forney, 61, of Antwerp, was charged by state police Saturday with first-degree introduction of dangerous contraband into prison and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
According to state police records, Ms. Forney introduced the contraband into a prison in Gouverneur and was released on her own recognizance.
