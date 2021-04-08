CANTON — Louis A. Howland Jr., 32, of Madrid, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and six traffic violations.
Police allege Mr. Howland was driving erratically on Route 310 in the town of Canton.
Sean M. Moore, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.
