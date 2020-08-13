Heidi L. Burch, 36, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs. The charge stems from a traffic stop at about 2:19 p.m. on Whitehill Road in Parishville.
Sean M. Reid-Frost, 34, of Hammond, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt following a report of a domestic incident. Police allege Reid-Frost had physical contact with a protected party on an order of protection, and he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 cash bail.
