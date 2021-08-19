POTSDAM — State police charged Marcia E. McGee, 35, of Massena with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs following a traffic stop at 2:06 a.m. Thursday in the town of Potsdam. She was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Dahtez D. Jones, 35, of Norfolk with false personation, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Potsdam. They also charged Erin E. Jones, 44, of Norfolk with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Potsdam stemming from the same incident. They were released on appearance tickets.
