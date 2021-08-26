CANTON — Dakota S. Long, 26, of Pennsylvania, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and a Vehicle and Traffic Law infraction.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 11 in the town of Canton. Mr. Long’s BAC was determined to be 0.17%, according to police.
Trent E. Perrin, 24, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with aggravated criminal contempt in connection with an order of protection complaint.
Mr. Perrin, currently being held at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on a separate criminal contempt charge, allegedly violated an order of protection while an inmate at the facility on Aug. 18.
Police allege Mr. Perrin contacted a protected party via a phone call and text messages.
Arthur J. Todd, 43, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment following a report of a domestic incident in the town of Parishville.
Joshua P. Gilbert, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with a probation violation, a felony, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Mr. Gilbert was charged with additional counts of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was arrested on warrants stemming from an Aug. 6 incident in Ogdensburg.
Shania L. Dobbs, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police early Thursday morning with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
