LISBON — Morgan D. Bates, 28, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.18% and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ms. Bates was additionally cited for failing to signal.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 68 in Lisbon. Her BAC was determined to be 0.20%, according to police.
Nicholas A. Daddario, 34, of Virginia, was charged by state police Monday with DWI and aggravated DWI at about 10:55 p.m. in Canton.
Robert J. Gotham, 33, of Pulaski, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. in Canton.
Julian S. Mclean, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into reported damage at a business on Ford Street.
David S. Rixon, 58, of Ogdensburg, was charged by sheriff’s deputies early Thursday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Main Street in Canton.
Police said the stop was conducted due to a failure to dim headlamps. Mr. Rixon is alleged to have been in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.