MASSENA — Devin J. Johnson, 24, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from an investigation into a reported domestic incident.

Renae L. Hewey, 34, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs at about 9:25 a.m. in Canton.

Casey E. Garlough, 39, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 21, with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a court order of protection by having contact with a protected party.

Cody J. Gladle, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 23, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police allege Mr. Gladle was in possession of a clear circular container of a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

