NORFOLK — Jonathan M. Popiel, 43, and Ashli E. Bernard, 23, both of Norfolk, were arrested by state police Wednesday morning following a report of a domestic incident.
Mr. Popiel was charged with second-degree strangulation, criminal mischief with intent to damage property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ms. Bernard was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua C.W. Hanna, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt following a reported domestic incident.
Timothy J. Lalonde, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief following a report of a suspicious person.
Brandon J. Mossow, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Tuesday night.
Kiannah L. Thomas-Lazore, 22, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
