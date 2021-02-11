OSWEGATCHIE — Molly R. Mackay, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with felony driving while intoxicated, for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in Oswegatchie.
Nelson A. Holmes, 22, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree menacing with a weapon. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 2 in Edwards.
An unidentified 17-year-old male, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-degree rape in connection with a sex offense report from Aug. 9.
