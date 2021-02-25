OSWEGATCHIE — Katherine L. Gilmour, 65, of Morristown, was charged by state police Wednesday afternoon with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Route 812 in Oswegatchie.
Ms. Gilmour did not consent to providing a breath sample to determine her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, according to police.
John P. Willi, 31, of Brier Hill, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Oswegatchie.
Victoria L. Baker, 37, of Parishville, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.