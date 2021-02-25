Potsdam man accused of unlawful surveillance

OSWEGATCHIE — Katherine L. Gilmour, 65, of Morristown, was charged by state police Wednesday afternoon with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Route 812 in Oswegatchie.

Ms. Gilmour did not consent to providing a breath sample to determine her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, according to police.

John P. Willi, 31, of Brier Hill, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Oswegatchie.

Victoria L. Baker, 37, of Parishville, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.

