CLIFTON — Justin T. LaFlamme, 38, of Piercefield, was arrested by state police Wednesday on two felony drug charges and one misdemeanor.
He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and misdemeanor second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.