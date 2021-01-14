TUPPER LAKE — Chase J. Vaillancourt-Nadeau, 21, of Tupper Lake, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police allege Mr. Vaillancourt-Nadeau menaced a victim with a knife inside the victim’s car and prohibited them from exiting the car. Police said the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and Mr. Vaillancourt-Nadeau drove away in the victim’s car. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.
Kurt M. Covey, 31, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.
Police allege Mr. Covey was driving a dark-colored SUV on Sandstone Drive with no tail lights on. He was determined to be intoxicated.
Robert F. Horton, 22, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Wednesday with criminal mischief with intent to damage property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a report of a domestic incident at about 7:38 p.m.
Two minors were arrested by state police over the last month following an investigation into a Dec. 12 burglary report. A 14-year-old male from Brasher Falls was charged Dec. 14 with second-degree criminal trespass. A 12-year-old male from Winthrop was charged Jan. 9 with second-degree criminal trespass.
