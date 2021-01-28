WADDINGTON — Aaron K. Latray, no age listed, of Waddington, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Police allege Mr. Latray was involved in a property damage crash on County Route 44 in Waddington. His blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was determined to be 0.38%, more than four times the legal limit.
Stephen D. Bogart, 45, of Ogdensburg, and Tama E. Weller, 31, of Gouverneur, were each charged by state police Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Bogart was additionally charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and Ms. Weller was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Police allege the pair was in possession of methamphetamine, Suboxone, a digital scale and multiple methamphetamine-making materials following a traffic stop shortly after noon in the Dollar General parking lot in Heuvelton. An active one-pot methamphetamine lab was also found inside the vehicle, according to police, and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Response Team responded to secure the scene.
Ms. Weller was released on appearance tickets, and Mr. Bogart was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of bail.
