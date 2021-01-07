OGDENSBURG — Melvin H. Perry, 53, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident on Jay Street. Mr. Perry was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.