CANTON — John E. Dobbs, 49, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police early Thursday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop in the town of Canton.
Joni L. George, 42, of Madrid, was charged by state police Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, following a property damage crash in the town of Oswegatchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.