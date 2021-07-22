OGDENSBURG — Joshua C. Hanna, 33, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Tuesday with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle under state Environmental Conservation Law.
During a traffic stop in Ogdensburg, police allege Mr. Hanna attempted to get rid of evidence by tossing methamphetamine and precursors for making meth out of his vehicle. Police also allege he was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber rifle.
Gage T. Blackmer, 21, of Madrid, was charged by state police Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident.
Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, and Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Richville, were each charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on County Route 19 in the town of DeKalb.
Ms. McGregor was additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Police allege the pair was in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine and digital scales.
Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. The charges stem from a Vehicle and Traffic Law complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.