Jaime S. Montoya, 19, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and felony third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property valued at more than $250. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Thursday, July 23
