CANTON — Tyler D. Finley, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday in Canton with petit larceny. The charge stems from a July 4 shoplifting complaint in Potsdam.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Thursday, July 8
