Jeffrey D. Ward, 48, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Monday, with felony driving while intoxicated for having two previous DWI convictions in the last 10 years, and felony driving while ability impaired by drugs for having a previous DWAI drugs conviction in the last 10 years. Police determined Ward was under the influence during a traffic stop for insufficient signal lights on Lisbon Street in Heuvelton. Due to prior convictions, he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Leo T. Compo, 55, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday, with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree reckless endangerment following a motor vehicle incident reported Monday. Police allege Compo nearly collided with another person in a vehicle. Police said the vehicle was occupied by a party on a stay away order of protection and was traveling west on Route 37 in Lisbon. Compo was traveling east in his vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, causing the victim to “take evasive action to avoid a collision.”
Fern R. LaRue, 47, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday, with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree harassment following a report of an incident Monday. Police allege LaRue repeatedly called and texted a party on orders of protection issued by Waddington Town Court and Ogdensburg City Court. She was released under probation supervision.
Joshua D. Lechner, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident Tuesday. Police allege Lechner had contact with a protected party on a stay away order of protection issued by Canton Town Court.
Daman M. Trombley, 20, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police July 1, with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on June 30 in Lisbon.
