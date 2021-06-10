GOUVERNEUR — Richard L. Matott, 64, was charged by Gouverneur police this week with two counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
The charges stem from an investigation into “the sale of heroin/fentanyl” at 15 Waid St., according to village police. He was released under probation supervision.
Village police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the District Attorney’s Office.
Joseph T. Williams, 40, of Quebec, was charged by state police Wednesday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in Massena.
Christopher A. Richards, 42, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.