OGDENSBURG — Derick J.E. Dawley, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Judith A. Ellison, 30, and David W. Grant, 28, both of Brier Hill, were each charged by state police early Thursday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Ms. Ellison was additional charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, and Mr. Grant was additionally charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.
The charges, all misdemeanors, stem from a drug possession incident in the town of Oswegatchie.
Patrick A. Pierce, 32, of Russell, was charged by state police Wednesday with petit larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection with a shoplifting complaint from June 11 in Potsdam.
Patrick A. Russell, 49, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection. The charge stems from a May 24 incident.
