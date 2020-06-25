John F. Compo, 49, of Hammond, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, with trespassing, following an investigation into an alleged June 5 incident. Police allege Compo was involved in a trespassing incident on land adjacent to his Hammond property. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.
Amber L. Pitts, 27, of Pyrites, was charged by state police Wednesday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on County Route 27 in Canton.
A 14-year-old boy, of Massena and otherwise unidentified, was charged by state police Wednesday, with felony possession of child sexual performance material in connection to a report received Dec. 19.
