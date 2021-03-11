OSWEGATCHIE — Jaime L. Oshier, 33, of Canton, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop in Oswegatchie.
The driver, Jeffrey R. Sakowski, 43, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for having more than three previous suspensions.
Amberlyn E. Coney, 27, and Brooke L. Snyder, 24, both of Ogdensburg, were each charged by state police Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the city.
Ms. Coney was additionally charged with a third count of possession.
Ian J. Johns, 36, of Canton, was charged by state police early Thursday morning with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Lisbon.
Peter F. Cavanaugh, 55, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday with misdemeanor criminal mischief with intent to damage property following a reported domestic incident.
Michael J. Nugent, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree assault, a felony, on a City Court arrest warrant. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Julian S. McLean, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, on a City Court arrest warrant.
