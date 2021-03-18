POTSDAM — Elek Ye, 23, of Potsdam, was charged by village police Wednesday afternoon with second-degree harassment.
Police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic incident on Swan Street, when Mr. Ye was taken into custody. He was released on an appearance ticket, and an order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Donald I. Mandigo, 76, of Potsdam, was charged by village police Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Police said they received a complaint of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at a village business and located the man traveling on Grove Street, where they initiated a traffic stop.
His BAC was determined to be 0.09%, according to police.
Robert C. Bendell, 21, of Gardiner, was charged by Potsdam police Wednesday with DWI, aggravated DWI and traffic tickets following a traffic stop on Main Street.
William R. Greene, 64, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Wednesday with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from a sex offense complaint made on Dec. 23.
