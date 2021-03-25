OGDENSBURG — Cole M. Fields, 22, of Massena, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Tuesday on a St. Lawrence County Court bench warrant.
He was remanded to county jail in Canton, on probation violations and three felony charges. According to jail records, he is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, first-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.
He is being held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
Sommer L. Miller, 40, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, in connection with a Jan. 24 burglary report in Oswegatchie.
Jeffrey S. Newcombe, 49, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in Lisbon.
John P. Maxwell, 32, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to return license, registration or plates, all misdemeanors.
An unidentified 7-year-old boy, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with third-degree rape, a felony, in connection with a sex offense complaint from Nov. 25.
