CANTON — Corey Kellison, 36, of Massena, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, for allegedly possessing Suboxone while incarcerated at the county jail in Canton last month.
Jeremy M. Zamyslowski, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Greene Street.
Police allege he was in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. He was remanded to county jail without bail.
James J. Rafferty, 42, of Canton, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Lafayette Street.
Police allege he was in possession of one gram of methamphetamine.
Atasha A. Ashley, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.