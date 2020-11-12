POTSDAM — Billie Jo Planty, 40, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with petit larceny. The charge stems from a complaint alleging Mr. Planty stole various items from the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11.
John A. Voss, 34, of Syracuse, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop at about 3:12 a.m. in Oswegatchie.
Jeffery A. Dihrberg, 29, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection. The charge stems from a domestic incident reported at about 10:33 a.m.
