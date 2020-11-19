GOUVERNEUR — Glenn I. Hutton, 56, of Richville, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a traffic stop at about 3:05 p.m. in Gouverneur.
Carolyn A. Spencer, 61, of Long Island, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs. The charge stems from a Nov. 29, 2019, St. Lawrence County incident of which police have now gathered evidence.
