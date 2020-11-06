WADDINGTON — Breanna M. Sawders, 23, of Akron, Ohio, was charged by state police Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Benjamin Markham, 62, of Norwood, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday afternoon in Stockholm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.