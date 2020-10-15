POTSDAM — Emily C. Oakes, 31, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Oct. 9, with second-degree forgery and petit larceny following an investigation into a September report of a stolen check.
Police allege Ms. Oakes stole a check and wrote it out for $300, forged the check owner’s signature and deposited it.
