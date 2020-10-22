James R. Whalen, 29, of Parishville, was charged by Potsdam police Wednesday with a trespassing violation and two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into several trespassing reports in September and October.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Thursday, Oct. 22
