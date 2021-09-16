Police handcuff 2 people at State Street apartment

Joey D. Griffin, 51, of Russell, was charged by state police on Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Kerry Decarlo, 22, of Potsdam, was charged by state police on Thursday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Katie E. Lalonde, 37, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police on Aug. 13, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, misdemeanors.

