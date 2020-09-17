CANTON — Emily H. Underwood, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Police said they responded to a report of a one-car crash in Massena and determined Ms. Underwood was traveling east on Route 37 when she lost control of her 2014 Ford Escape and ran off the south shoulder of the road, rolling over several times before coming to a rest. Police allege Ms. Underwood left the scene on foot and was located nearby.
She was taken to Massena Hospital with minor facial injuries. Her BAC was determined to be 0.13%.
Evan M. Lewis, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.
During a traffic stop on Route 37 in Lisbon, U.S. Border Patrol officers said they found more than one pound of marijuana in Mr. Lewis’ possession.
Jonathan E. Black, 37, of Raymondville, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order during a domestic incident reported June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.