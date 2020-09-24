CANTON — Robert J. Bernard, 54, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Monday with one count of felony sexual abuse.
Police allege Bernard had sexual contact with an individual younger than 11 years old. The charge stems from an incident reported May 21.
Sarah A. LaJoy, 35, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Wednesday with petit larceny. The charge stems from a shoplifting incident reported March 26.
