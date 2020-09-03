An unidentified 14-year-old male, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday with felony sexual abuse, contact with an individual younger than 11 years old. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 24.
Bridget L. Hannan, 36, and Richard W. Bump, 35, both of Parishville, were each charged Thursday with petit larceny in connection to an incident reported at 5:57 a.m. in Potsdam.
